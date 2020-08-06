Samsung has pledged a comeback for its once-marred Galaxy Fold series, and offered a sneak peek at its new ‘Galaxy Z Fold 2’ foldable phone at its Unpacked event overnight – complete with a much bigger 6.2″ cover screen.

The Korean tech giant has reserved most information about the luxury foldable phone for a dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 2 event in September.

The news comes after Samsung debuted the original Galaxy Fold in February last year, which was eventually pulled back and re-launched after technical issues from early reviewers.

Reviewers experienced screen blackouts and image issues after peeling back what appeared to be a ‘screen protector’, coupled with a plastic panel.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a plethora of tweaks versus the original, including a much bigger screen when closed – dubbed one of the largest design gripes by reviewers for ‘one hand’ usage.

The phone will incorporate an ultra-thin glass screen, measure 6mm thick, and boast a re-engineered hinge for stronger durability.

When closed, the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s cover screen is around the same size as the Galaxy S20 smartphone (6.2″), and unfolds to present a whopping 7.6″ primary screen.

The cover screen is a significant leg up versus the smaller 4.6″ on the original Galaxy Fold.

Commentators expect Samsung to now market the device as a true smartphone-tablet hybrid.

Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also thinner than its predecessor, with new build caps claiming to prevent screen issues fared on the Galaxy Fold.

Also gone is the corner notch, replaced by a sleeker hole-punch camera, coupled with an OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

The new foldable smartphone will also boast a 4,500 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and is available in a striking copper hue and black.

The device is expected to retain premium price-tag to match its luxury status, with sales matching this ultra-premium niche.

The news comes after Samsung announced its more affordable Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone with 5G-support last fortnight.