Samsung May Release Two Galaxy Z Fold 6 Models

Samsung may be releasing not one, but two Galaxy Z Fold 6 models, according to sources at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 Barcelona, Spain, and reported by WinFuture (in German).

It has been rumoured that Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and a more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, which is expected to debut as the company’s most premium foldable phone, says another report in Gadgets 360.

And, according to a report by Digital Trends, and as mentioned in previous reports, the code name “Q6A” has appeared alongside what appears to be the normal model internal code name “Q6”, so the there is speculation that “Q6A” could be the Ultra model.

Although these leaks have not been confirmed, the report in Digital Trends entertains possibilities that the new model could include different display sizes, storage options, or an integrated S Pen, different camera systems and battery sizes.