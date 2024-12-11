Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney

Samsung has opened a brand new Store in Macquarie Centre, Sydney.

The company says the facility aims to showcase its latest technology and innovations, “providing an immersive shopping experience, alongside unparalleled customer service.”

Located on Level 4 in Macquarie Centre, the concept store showcases several products from Samsung’s connected ecosystem across self-discovery zones.

It includes consultation lounges equipped with advanced diagnostic tools to troubleshoot and provide customer care and support.

To minimise device downtime, Samsung says that offsite repairs will be offered to customers, backed by an authorised service centre.

“We’re thrilled to evolve our customers’ experience through an innovative, new space which redefines our approach to care and service,” said Muneeb Ekhlaque, Head of Customer Service at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“At Samsung, we understand the value Australians place on their technology and products, and with our new Customer Service Store in Macquarie Centre, we hope to elevate customers’ shopping and service expectations.”

Earlier this month, research company Roy Morgan awarded Samsung with the ‘Most Trusted Consumer Products Brand’ accolade.

Samsung recorded its third straight victory in the category that assesses clothing, footwear, electronics and white goods, and cosmetic brands, among others.

Roy Morgan noted that Samsung remained one of the most trusted brands in Australia and topped fellow finalists Nike and Sony for the title.