Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Samsung has opened a brand new  Store in Macquarie Centre, Sydney.

The company says the facility aims to showcase its latest technology and innovations, “providing an immersive shopping experience, alongside unparalleled customer service.”

Located on Level 4 in Macquarie Centre, the concept store showcases several products from Samsung’s connected ecosystem across self-discovery zones.

Accessory Wall 1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney

 

It includes consultation lounges equipped with advanced diagnostic tools to troubleshoot and provide customer care and support.

To minimise device downtime, Samsung says that offsite repairs will be offered to customers, backed by an authorised service centre.

“We’re thrilled to evolve our customers’ experience through an innovative, new space which redefines our approach to care and service,” said Muneeb Ekhlaque, Head of Customer Service at Samsung Electronics Australia.

Wellness Booth Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney

 

“At Samsung, we understand the value Australians place on their technology and products, and with our new Customer Service Store in Macquarie Centre, we hope to elevate customers’ shopping and service expectations.”

 

Galaxy AI 1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney

 

Earlier this month, research company Roy Morgan awarded Samsung with the ‘Most Trusted Consumer Products Brand’ accolade.

Samsung recorded its third straight victory in the category that assesses clothing, footwear, electronics and white goods, and cosmetic brands, among others.

Roy Morgan noted that Samsung remained one of the most trusted brands in Australia and topped fellow finalists Nike and Sony for the title.

PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Westan 728x90px Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
728 x 90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
728x90 we see oled CN Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
denon perl white 728x90 1 Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Samsung Opens Another Store In Sydney
Previous Post

Will Galaxy S25 Join HMD Skyline As Only Android Phone Supporting Qi2?

Foxtel Linked DAZN To Stream FIFA World Cup Games Free Of Charge

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Struggling To Deliver 2020, 5G iPhones
Paris Hilton The Face Of Limited Edition Hot Pink Razr 50 Ultra
Aldi Provides Netbook For All