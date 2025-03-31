Samsung Patent Reveals 360-Degree Foldable Phone Design

A newly discovered Samsung patent hints at a major leap in foldable phone technology, showcasing a design that can fold in both directions, a significant improvement over current inward-folding models.

Spotted by Atlyginimo Skaiciuokle and @xleaks7, the patent details an ultra-thin device with a 360-degree foldable display, allowing users to fold the screen inward for protection or outward for visibility.

Unlike traditional foldables that close at a fixed 180-degree angle, this design would offer greater flexibility in how the phone is used.

The patent describes the use of ultra-thin glass and flexible polymer substrates, enabling a sleek form factor that remains compact when folded.

Specific “folding zones” are designed to minimise wear and tear, extending the device’s lifespan.

Additionally, the flexible OLED screen would feature multi-axis folding patterns to reduce strain on the hardware, while cameras remain functional in any orientation.

While it’s unclear if or when this technology will be commercialised, the patent highlights Samsung’s ongoing innovation in the foldable space, hinting at what could be the next evolution of smartphones.