Samsung Previews Sliding Hybrid Device

Samsung has debuted a device that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch PC.

JS Choi, the CEO of Samsung Display, debuted the hybrid device at the Intel Innovation 2022 event, alongside Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger.

“We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs,” Choi said.

“This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well.”

The demonstration was a proof of concept piece, and there was no mention to when this will be taken to market. It is also unclear whether Intel had an active role in its development.

This product echoes Samsung’s three-panel foldable Flex S, which it debuted at CES 2022 earlier this year.

