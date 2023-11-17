Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Samsung’s new T5 Evo SSD with a compact, robust design has been revealed, available in three configurations, the highest being 8TB. It’s portable and appears to be one of the company’s more robust SSDs thus far. The other storage options are 2TB and 4TB.

It’s cheaper and more rugged than the Samsung T9, weighing 102g, with the dimensions 95 x 40 x 17mm. It has a metal housing, with rubberised parts for protection for the V-NAND flash.

It can withstand drops from up to 2M high, and has a built in handle for attaching to other items.

It has a simple design and discrete branding, with a small LED near the USB-C port. The port is rate 5Gbps and is of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard.

T5 EVO KV 6000x3333 300dpi A 1024x683 1 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage

The SSD features a Dynamic Thermal Guard architecture, which prevents overheating and thermal throttling, achieved under continuous load input.

It has a read/write speed of 460MB/s, and is slower than the standard M.2 PCle SSDs. This means transfer speeds are slow.

The 2TB version is priced at U$189.99. The 4TB and 8TB versions cost U$349.99 and U$649.99 respectively. Australian pricing and availability is still to come.

728x90 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
4Square clarity ad 1 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
Uniden Uniden AppCamSoloPro2k BonusMay 2023 728x90 1 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Releases New SSD With 8TB Storage
Previous Post

Motorola Black Friday Deals Revealed, Save Up To 50%

The Panasonic Toughbook 55 Mk3 Has Arrived

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Jura Introduces The New ENA 4 Coffee Machine
Sony QD OLED TVs Now Compatible With PS Remote Play
CES: Alcatel's 2018 LineUp Boasts 18:9 Display & Face ID