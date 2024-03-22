Samsung Renames Game Launcher On Phones

Samsung’s ‘Game Launcher’ app on its smartphones will be renamed ‘Gaming Hub,’ to match the app currently on its smart displays. Nothing is set to change except the shortcut used to launch the app.

The Gaming Hub was first introduced in 2022, and it allows users to connect a wireless controller to the display and access the game streaming service.

Samsung also has its own service, called ‘Instant Plays,’ which doesn’t require downloading or installing. The user just has to hit play.

‘Instant Plays’ is available on the mobile Gaming Hub as well, and is still in beta. The feature, however, is currently only available in the US and Canada.

And for developers, on the press release, Samsung said, “Samsung’s cloud platform supports Android native APKs, provides a cloud-based attribution solution with major mobile measurement partner (MMP) providers, and supports existing in-game monetization models for a seamless fit with game publishers’ current operations.”