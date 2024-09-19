Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

With Huawei revealing its tri-folding display phone – the Mate XT – earlier this month, speculation is growing that its rival, Samsung, may also push forward with all-new display technology for its smartphones.

As far back as 2021, a patent application from Samsung about its rollable phone surfaced. Over the last three years, there have been intermittent leaks about the phone.

Now, new information surfacing about Samsung’s rollable phone on Korean publication TheElec confirms that Samsung could be considering a 2025 launch for the device.

The report notes that the phone will come with a massive 12.4-inch display that can be rolled up. For comparison, the recently released tri-folding phone from Huawei has a 10.2-inch screen.

Samsung’s rollable phone is also rumoured to come with under-display camera technology.

The company’s book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold6 already use this technology for one of its selfie cameras.

Apart from a rollable, Samsung was also reported to be working on a tri-folding device, much like Huawei’s latest phone. However, Samsung’s tri-folding device has not yet made it to market.

Screen Shot 2024 09 11 at 9.33.39 am Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Screenshot from Huawei Mate XT promo video.

Meanwhile, Huawei became the world’s first to release a tri-folding device with the Huawei Mate XT. Huawei’s offering folds in a Z shape rather than inward twice and utilizes a portion of the large foldable display as its cover display.

One of the reasons that Samsung is reported not to be focusing on tri-folding phones is because of the high price of manufacturing these devices – Huawei’s latest phone was released with a price tag of around A$4,100. An insider familiar with Samsung’s internal affairs said, “I heard that the Mobile Experience division, which is in charge of devices such as smartphones is recently focusing on cost reduction to increase profitability.”

Another official added, “Samsung Electronics has gone to the extent of cutting costs to the point where it will stop producing mock-up products provided to general mobile phone stores starting this year.”

As for foldable display technology, as ChannelNews has reported, Apple has a design and concept for a new foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad and front and centre of the supply chain is Samsung which has spent the last two months scoping contracts for the supply of components to Apple, according to sources at IFA 2024.

Apple is currently sourcing and costing the manufacture of multiple components including camera sensors and OLED display for the devices which are tipped for release in 2026.

BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
QUEEN 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
728x90 Iconic Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Middleton 728x90px Product Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
SPRING FOOTY FINALS 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
728X90 Samsung Rollable Phone Coming in 2025?
Previous Post

New Sonos Mayht Arc Technology May Not Save Sonos

JY Acquires Half Stake In Westfield Whitford City For $195 Million

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Launches New Flat Gaming Monitors
Apple Watch OS Update Crashes Batteries
CES 2017: Sony Enter OLED TV Arena With New Bravia