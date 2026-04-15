Samsung Rolls Out 2026 Audio Range With Aggressive Pricing Push

Samsung Australia has unveiled its 2026 home audio line-up. ChannelNews understands pricing will play a key role in the company’s push to dominate the premium and mid-tier segments.

Headlining the range are the new Music Studio Wi-Fi speakers and refreshed Q-Series soundbars, alongside updated Sound Tower portable units. While Samsung is talking up AI-driven audio and design, it’s the pricing strategy that stands out.

The new Music Studio speakers land at $749 (Music Studio 7) and $499 (Music Studio 5) RRP, placing them against Sonos and other multi-room rivals. Retail pricing is at dealer discretion, which could see aggressive discounting in coming months.

Samsung’s flagship soundbar, the HW-Q990H, carries an RRP of $1,999, undercutting several competing high-end Dolby Atmos systems. The broader Q-Series line-up includes:

HW-Q930H – $1,699

HW-Q800H – $1,099

HW-Q600H – $899

The company is also leaning heavily on bundling opportunities with its TVs, particularly through Q-Symphony integration, which allows multiple Samsung audio devices to work together.

At the lower end, Samsung’s portable Sound Tower range is positioned as a lifestyle play, with the MX-ST50F at $699 and MX-ST40F at $479, again leaving room for retailer-led promotions.

From a technology standpoint, Samsung is doubling down on AI-driven features such as adaptive sound optimisation, voice enhancement and automated volume control. However, these are becoming standard across the category.

What’s more notable is Samsung’s attempt to blur the line between consumer electronics and home décor, particularly with the Music Studio range, which has been designed to resemble furniture or art pieces.

“Our latest audio products automatically optimise sound based on what you’re watching or listening to, and your surroundings, delivering a more immersive, personalised experience to every

home,” said Simon Howe, Director – Visual Display and Brand Memory, Samsung Australia.

Designer Erwan Bouroullec added: “Something very contemporary, like consumer electronics, can quickly become outdated if designed in a style that doesn’t endure.

“Our latest audio products automatically optimise sound based on what you’re watching or listening to, and your surroundings, delivering a more immersive, personalised experience to every home.”