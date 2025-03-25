Samsung Set to Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses

Samsung is poised to launch its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses by the end of 2025, with the glasses in the final stages of development according to reports from South Korean outlets.

Codenamed ‘Haean’, the glasses are expected to debut alongside Samsung’s highly anticipated Project Moohan XR headset, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into extended reality (XR) technology.

Unlike conventional augmented reality (AR) glasses that incorporate built-in displays, the Haean glasses are expected to emphasise AI-powered features, enabling users to engage with their surroundings in new ways.

A key feature of these glasses is their reliance on Google’s Gemini AI, which will enable smart assistant capabilities similar to Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses. The onboard AI is expected to support real-time translation, navigation, gesture recognition, and even QR code-based payments.

Samsung is reportedly equipping the Haean glasses with a 12-megapixel camera based on Sony’s IMX681 CMOS image sensor. This could allow for high-quality image capture, enhanced object recognition, and improved gesture-based controls.

The glasses are expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chipset, paired with an additional NXP processing hub to handle AI-driven interactions smoothly.

In terms of build, Samsung is prioritising a lightweight and ergonomic design, with an estimated weight of just 150 grams. Gesture-based controls and voice recognition are likely to replace physical buttons.

The smart glasses market is heating up, with companies like Meta, Snap, and XREAL already making strides in AI and AR eyewear. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained traction with their camera and AI integration, and Apple’s Vision Pro has set the bar high for immersive XR experiences.

Samsung is reportedly planning an initial production run of 500,000 units for the Haean glasses, with the first public showcase possibly happening at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

