Samsung Set To Leapfrog LG With 500Ghz OLED Monitors

It was only a couple of weeks ago that LG was trumpeting its groundbreaking new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor GX7, which comes with a mighty 480Hz refresh rate – “the fastest of any QHD OLED monitor”.

The premium piece of gear has a 27-inch, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440) WOLED display with a 0.03milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time.

It joined the Asus ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor at the 480Hz refresh rate.

Well, according to news out of Korea, Samsung is set to trump LG and Asus with a 500Hz OLED panel.

Display Daily says a translated ET News report from Korea states Samsung “is in the final stages of developing” the panel.

“According to the publication’s industry sources, Samsung Display is currently in discussions with major monitor manufacturers for commercialisation, with plans to launch products incorporating the new panel in the first half of next year.

“While some LCD panels have achieved 500Hz refresh rates, they were limited to FHD (1920×1080) resolution.”

In fact, LCD panels on Acer’s new Nitro XV240 F6 have a 1920×1080 resolution and 600Hz refresh rate.

Visitors to CES 2025 in Las Vegas in January may be the first to experience the new Samsung gear.

Hertz, a unit of frequency – is part of the metric International System of Units. The number of hertz, named after German physicist Heinrich Hertz, indicates the number of cycle per second.

“The frequency of any phenomenon with regular periodic variations can be expressed in hertz, but the term is used most frequently in connection with alternating electric currents, electromagnetic waves (light, radar, etc.), and sound,” per Britannica.