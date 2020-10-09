Samsung is forecast to snare up to 80% of the global foldable phone market this year, according to a new supply chain industry report. It comes as Huawei faces trade sanctions, barring access to key parts.

Reported by Korean outlet, Yonhap News Agency, Samsung’s foldable phone market share is set to exceed initial expectations, citing a new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Samsung is expected to sell 3 million – 4 million units in 2020.

Analysts expect Samsung to seize up to 80% of the foldable phone market, as trade tensions thwart Huawei’s Mate X2 launch.

The Mate X2 foldable phone was reportedly slated to unveil in October this year, however, US sanctions impaired Huawei from accessing key components.

It follows Huawei’s split from Google’s Android operating system, with restrictions imposed by the Trump administration over cybersecurity risks.

By contrast, Samsung has unveiled two new foldable smartphones this year; the Galaxy Z Flip and premium Galaxy Z Fold 2.

DSCC expects Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip to be the best selling foldable smartphone this year, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Motorola Razr.