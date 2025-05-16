Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL-QD and Micro-OLED Displays

News, Latest News, News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Samsung Display has showcased its next-generation display innovations at the SID Display Week 2025 expo in San Jose, unveiling major advancements in EL-QD and micro-OLED technologies.

At the forefront is Samsung’s upgraded EL-QD prototype, now boasting peak brightness of 400 nits – up more than 50% from last year’s 250-nit model.

A second version pushes pixel density to 264 PPI, up from 202 PPI, marking a key step toward commercial-ready nanoLED displays.

Unlike QD-OLED panels, which use quantum dots for colour conversion only, EL-QD panels use quantum dots for both light emission and colour reproduction, resulting in superior energy efficiency, deep blacks, and vibrant colours – without the use of banned cadmium.

Samsung also unveiled a groundbreaking micro-OLED (OLEDoS) panel with an industry-leading 20,000 nits peak brightness and 4200 PPI – outshining even Apple’s Vision Pro, which tops out at 5000 nits and 3400 PPI.

samsungsid2025 4 small Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays

Another micro-OLED prototype delivers 5000 PPI, 15,000 nits, 120Hz refresh, and 99% DCI-P3 colour – more resolution than an 8K TV crammed into a 1.4-inch panel.

These displays are expected to power the next generation of mixed reality headsets, with Samsung tipped to launch a micro-OLED-based headset later this year.

In a move blending health tech with display innovation, Samsung is also showing off an OLED panel embedded with biometric sensors. Dubbed ‘Sensor OLED’, it allows users to check heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels directly through the screen surfac, with no wearables required.

Other futuristic form factors on display include a stretchable microLED screen that could find its way into automotive dashboards or even wearable tech.

Pricing and timelines for release remain under wraps.

ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
728X90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Westan 728x90px Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Showcases Breakthrough EL QD and Micro OLED Displays
Previous Post

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package

Hisense Unveils Vidda C3 Pro 4K Laser Projector with Harman JBL Sound

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

HP Unveils New All-In-One PC With Alexa Built In

Samsung Release New Smart Monitor

New Samsung Note 8 Is Going To Make Life Complicated For Apple