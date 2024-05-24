Samsung Showcases New ‘Chorus of Light’ Installation At Vivid Sydney

Samsung Electronics Australia has partnered with Vivid Sydney to unveil a new installation called ‘Chorus of Light,’.

The installation has been inspired by Galaxy AI, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 series launched earlier this year, and will be open to visitors from May 24 to June 15.

Vivid Sydney is an annual festival of light, music and ideas, held in Sydney, Australia, that includes outdoor light installations and projections, performances by musicians, and sometimes public talks and debates.

‘Chorus of Light’ will reflect Vivid Sydney’s theme of ‘Humanity,’ and will invite visitors to record a personal message in one of the 16 languages available for Galaxy AI.

Each message will be live translated and expressed as a light display in a co-created visual by international media artist Susan Kosti.

This installation will also offer visitors the opportunity to capture a Nightography portrait with an interactive backdrop, as on-site staff using Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones to help festivalgoers capture the Vivid Sydney memento.

The recorded messages will later feature in an original track produced by Australian musician Ta-ku.

The track will be crafted entirely from vocal samples recorded within the ‘Chorus of Light’ installation and launched on Samsung’s YouTube on June 12.

Visitors to ‘Chorus of Light’ will be able to decide between two different pathways. The express route offers an elevated Nightography portrait opportunity on the viewing platform, as well as the chance to try out Galaxy AI features.

The premium route takes users on the complete journey, including the translated light crescendo moment and a Galaxy AI Chat Assist experience in the exit tunnel.

Visitors entering the premium route will start at the Galaxy AI welcome tunnel. Next, they will pass through the light portrait area and into the centre of the exhibit, where they can record their message and have it translated into light.

They’ll finish in the Chat Assist exit tunnel.

At the conclusion, visitors have the opportunity to scan a QR code for a chance to win the ultimate Samsung Galaxy travel pack4. This will allow the winner to take a trip and try out Galaxy AI across the globe.

The prize pack includes a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch6, and a $5,000 travel voucher.

The installation will be open to visitors from 6pm each night at First Fleet Park in the Rocks for the duration of Vivid Sydney.