Samsung Showcases OLED Galaxy Buds At CES 2024

At CES 2024, Samsung showed off a new Galaxy Buds prototype, with a circular OLED display on the case. This was viewed at the Samsung Display booth.

The company has unveiled the Earbuds OLED Case, which is a set of Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds, with an OLED case display.

The display was being used to display time widgets, along with live battery information, and a spinning music record app animation.

It also has a touchscreen component which allows the user to adjust core settings without needing to go to the associated app.

Samsung has claimed that for the current moment, there is no intention of turning the prototype into a product.

In other news, JBL has launched it’s Live 3 earbuds at the CES event, with a case that has a touchscreen display, which allows the user to manage texts, calls, and social media alerts.

Note: JBL is owned by HARMAN, which is a subsidiary of Samsung.

So, if the Live 3 earbuds from JBL do well, Samsung will be among the first to know, and seem prepared to drop the Galaxy Buds spin-off.

