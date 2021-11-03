Samsung, Sony Customers Most Satisfied With Their TVs

Samsung and Sony have been announced as joint winners of Canstar Blue’s 2021 Customer Satisfaction Award for televisions.

Over 1,200 Aussies who bought televisions in the last two years were asked to rate them over a variety of categories, including value, sound quality, ease of use, picture quality.

Both Sony and Samsung were awarded five-star ratings for four out of the seven categories.

tv canstar blue

“Today, we expect more from our TVs,” explains Jeremy Senior, Vice President of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia.

“From bringing families together to escapism, work and play, the TV experience continues to evolve with the times,”

“Australians are looking for bigger screens, more immersive sound and an easy-to-use Smart TV platform. To meet and even exceed customer expectations in these areas ultimately drives our product innovation year-on-year.

“We are honoured to be awarded by Canstar Blue for the 2021 Customers Satisfaction Award for TV in Australia.”

 

