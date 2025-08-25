Samsung Targets Father’s Day Shoppers With High-End Tech Lineup

Samsung has unveiled its Father’s Day gift lineup for 2025, featuring premium technology products ranging from $329 to $2,899, designed to appeal to tech-savvy dads across various interests and needs.

The collection spans wearables, mobile devices, home entertainment, and productivity tools, with Samsung positioning these items as upgrades from traditional Father’s Day gifts.

The company’s marketing emphasises practical functionality combined with showcase-worthy features that recipients can demonstrate to friends.

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic leads the wearable category at $899, combining traditional timepiece aesthetics with advanced health tracking, including heart rate, sleep, workouts, and antioxidant level monitoring.

The watch features Gemini Live integration, marking the first smartwatch to include this AI assistant functionality.

Samsung’s foldable technology is represented by the Galaxy Z Fold7, priced from $2,899.

The device measures 8.9mm when folded, matching standard smartphone thickness, while unfolding to provide tablet-sized screen real estate for entertainment and productivity tasks.

Audio needs are addressed by the Galaxy Buds3 Pro at $399, featuring a redesigned blade form factor with enhanced 2-way speakers and adaptive noise cancellation technology for premium audio experiences.

The home entertainment category includes the Music Frame speaker at $699, designed as wall art that conceals six 3-way speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Q-Series Soundbar HW-QS700F at $999 offers convertible mounting options with 3.1.2 channel wireless Dolby Atmos audio.

Television options centre on the OLED S85F series, starting at $2,499 for the 55-inch model, featuring Vision AI technology that automatically adapts picture settings to user preferences.

The displays include Samsung’s SmartThings integration and gaming hub functionality.

The Smart Monitor M9 at $2,499 provides a 32-inch OLED display combining productivity, gaming, and entertainment functions with 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and integrated Microsoft 11 support.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series offers tablet computing with AI capabilities for work and entertainment applications, though specific pricing wasn’t disclosed.

The Bespoke Jet AI Ultra vacuum cleaner at $1,699 claims to be the world’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum with 100-minute battery life and self-emptying functionality.

Gaming enthusiasts can consider the 9100 PRO PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD with heatsink, starting at $329, designed for compatibility with gaming PCs and PlayStation 5 consoles to reduce loading times and expand storage capacity.

The gift guide reflects Samsung’s strategy of positioning technology products as premium alternatives to conventional Father’s Day presents, emphasising functionality that appeals to different lifestyle preferences while maintaining the company’s focus on ecosystem integration across device categories.

