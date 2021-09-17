Samsung Teams With The Louvre For Frame TV Art

If you happen to own one of Samsung’s The Frame QLED TVs, you have just added forty works of timeless art to your collection.

Thanks to a partnership with the Louvre Gallery in Paris, you’ll now be able to look at the likes of The Wedding at Cana, and the Mona Lisa (a bigger version than the puny original, too) which are now in the Art Store catalogue.

As well as priceless works of genius, you’ll also have access to photography of the Louvre galleries themselves, the building and grounds, and the Louvre Pyramid.

This brings the total Art Store collection to over 1,500 works, including selections from the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Prado Museum in Madrid, and the Albertina Museum in Vienna.

The Frame series has expanded recently, now ranging from 32 inches to a whopping 85 inches.