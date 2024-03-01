Samsung Tipped To Bring Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch Forward

Samsung could be bringing the launch of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldables forward by a matter of weeks, according to a report out of the UK.

SamMobile claims Samsung is aiming for an early July launch and that the launch could occur at a July 10 event, a fortnight earlier than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 were announced last year, on July 26.

The report suggests that a valid reason for this latest date change could be the Olympics, which kicks off on July 26 and could provide Samsung’s ‘marketing machine’ with an ideal Olympics tie-in.

Yesterday Channel News reported that tipsters unveiled design renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 device.

Galaxy Z Fold 5
