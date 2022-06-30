Samsung To Develop Foldable Smartphones For Budget Market

News by Daniel Croft
According to new reports, Samsung has two new foldable smartphones in development that are aimed at a cheaper market.

According to an ETNews reportthe South Korean tech giant is looking to increase the market share of foldable smartphones with devices that sport attractive price tags and sacrifice a few high end features.

The report also says that the Samsung Electronic’s Mobile Experience division has begun product planning and development on Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones with lower specs and price, which will see a likely release in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 S Pen Samsung To Develop Foldable Smartphones For Budget Market

Samsung’s goal is to create foldable versions of the Galaxy A smartphone range, which ETNews say will set prices at less than 1 million won (roughly $1,117.69). For context, the Galaxy Z Fold and flip phones cost between 1.25 and 2 million won (The Flip3 5G costs $1,599 on the Samsung website whilst the Fold3 is usually $2,499).

Samsung has 90% market share of the foldable phone market, and the Galaxy A series sells the most units, so the decision makes sense. On top of this, foldable smartphone shipments are increasing, and popularity is growing.

Official announcements are yet to be made.

