Samsung To Finally Kill Those Annoying In-App Ads

It’s a bit rich when you spend north of a thousand bucks on a smartphone, only to then be advertised to within the preloaded apps that come with the phone.

Samsung has a habit of pre-installing advertising into its own packed-in apps like Weather, Bixby, and Samsung Health, the end result being large banner ads in your phone, meaning you theoretically are payment twice of your device.

The phones also deliver advertising through message notifications, a rather invasive method.

As reported by Korean agency Yonhap, Samsung said it has “made a decision to cease the advertisement on proprietary apps, including Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Theme.

“The update will be ready by later this year.”

 

