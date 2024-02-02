Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra has quickly become one of the most popular smartphones, with the company offering high-quality screens, and improved brightness.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra had a brightness of 1,750nits, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a brightness of 2,600nits.

It also comes with an anti-reflective screen protector, which enhances the colours. However, some users are complaining the screen is faulty.

Reddit users are saying the screen isn’t bright enough, and the colours don’t appear as they should. The issue is also not only visible on the Ultra, but also the S24 and S24+.

They note the screen of the Ultra lacks sufficient brightness, and fails to accurately show colours, including distorted colours on the home screen or with an open app, however on videos, it appears as it should.

%name Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series

It’s been reported this is not a hardware defect, and the company needs to release an update quickly.

It’s important to note this issue only happens when the user turns on the vivid mode in settings.

It’s been revealed Samsung are currently working on the issue, and when asked when the problem would be resolved, the company was unable to provide a specific timeframe.

“I understand that you want a time and date for this coming software update, but please we need your patience on this matter. Rest assured that the developer team will work on this as soon as possible. For now please keep your device connected to your Wi-Fi, so that the automatic update can enter to your device software.”

ARL0XXX E2 FUNORFALLEN Banner 728x90px V1 1 scaled Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
Leaderboard 728x901 1 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
728x90 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
4SQM True X Banner 4 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series
Previous Post

ALDI Ambiano Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Recalled

New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Files a Patent For New PlayStation VR Handsets
Software Upgrades Rolled Out To Suunto 7 Smartwatch
IFA 2019: New W6 Mesh Network Gear Announced By Netgear