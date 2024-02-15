Samsung To Fix Galaxy S24 Display Issue

Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, reports have surfaced online of people complaining the devices have “dull” and “bland” screens.

Samsung has announced it’s working on a fix for this.

“Based on your feedback, through an upcoming update, we aim to provide enhanced options and experiences across the device display and camera, enabled by advanced hardware and software integration efforts.”

Each Galaxy S24 phone has two screen colour options, Vivid and Natural. The white balance can be customised with a single slider for each one.

In the update, Samsung will add an “Advanced settings” toggle, which will allow the user to manually adjust the RGB values for the screen’s white balance, as well as a new vividness slider.

Samsung said, “By adjusting the ‘Vividness’ option under display ‘Advanced settings,’ you can now enjoy a more vibrant display.”

The company has said the update will roll out in February, meaning it should arrive shortly.