Samsung To Integrate Mobile One UI Across Other Products In 2025

Samsung has announced it will integrate the “software experience” of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI in 2025.

The company has committed to software upgrades for up to seven years.

One UI (user interface) is software unique to Samsung, which says its primary goal is to “enhance your user experience by allowing you to customise your home screen widgets, operate your Galaxy device efficiently and enhance your privacy and security settings”.

The latest version is One UI 6, however the company teased UI 7 last week at its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California. 

It highlighted what it describes as a new user experience, “focused on simple, impactful and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities”.

 

One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year.

Samsung revealed UI in 2018 as the tech to supercede Samsung Experience.

One UI 6 was released in October 2023, and was followed by versions 6.1 in January, and 6.1.1 in July. An update to 6.1.1 was issued in early September, which Samsung says would bring the latest Galaxy AI features to more Galaxy devices. 

“With the rollout beginning in September, the update will extend the AI features of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to previous models including the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series,” the company says.

