Samsung is reportedly preparing to drop the entry price for its 5G phones even further, with a forthcoming Galaxy A42 tipped to make the next-gen devices cheaper next year.

According to Sammobile , Samsung has started development on a new 2021 5G handset for its 2021 Galaxy A Series range, with its model number prompting speculation for an international variant of the Galaxy A42 5G.

The device may accompany a non-5G version upon launch too, and is tipped to incorporate 128GB of storage – notable for its category and expected mid-range price point.

The Galaxy A42 is rumoured to be Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone launched yet.

The news comes as global 5G networks continue to expand in infrastructure and consumer plans. Today, 5G phones largely also support 4G to cater for a lack of 5G coverage.

Some commentators claim it’s likely tech brands such as Samsung may notch a point where multi-functional 5G phone are the only type released regardless of price point – phasing away from 4G technology.

Reports suggest further information on the new 2021 Galaxy A42 5G will only be gleaned towards the end of this year.

Samsung is expected to continue bringing down the price point of its 5G phones, in a bid to make the technology more accessible, and cater to waning demand for ultra-premium flagship phones following the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.