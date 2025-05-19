Samsung to Use Titanium Back Plate in Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Tri-Fold Model

Samsung is set to apply titanium in the back plates of its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a new tri-fold foldable device, according to a report from TheElec.

The move aims to reduce the overall thickness of the devices while enhancing durability.

The back plate, often marketed as the internal hinge, sits between the foldable display and the mechanical hinge and plays a crucial role in structural support.

Samsung previously introduced titanium in its foldable with the Galaxy Z Fold SE, a slim model that launched last year.

Titanium is lightweight and durable, though more difficult to process than the stainless steel (SUS) and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic used in earlier models.

Its use allows Samsung to produce slimmer devices.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold SE measured just 10.6mm thick when folded, 1.5mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The company may also eliminate the digitised feature, first introduced in the Z Fold 3, to support stylus functionality.

Removing the dual-layer digitised, each layer 0.3mm thick, could further reduce device thickness by 0.6mm.

However, doing so would mean sacrificing native stylus support unless Samsung integrates alternative stylus tech that doesn’t rely on digitisers.

Samsung Display is reportedly developing such a solution, similar to Apple’s battery-powered stylus approach.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and tri-fold model will feature titanium back plates, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its derivatives will continue to use stainless steel.

Samsung is expected to reveal more details about its next-generation foldable later this year.

