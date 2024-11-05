Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Samsung’s free ad-supported TV and video on-demand streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, which launched in Australia towards the end of 2020, has reported a total of 88 million monthly active users and a 50% increase in global viewership year-on-year.

The company says that the platform now has more than 3,000 channels and tens of thousands of on-demand options. It claims that viewership growth is propelled by increased consumption across both linear and on-demand video service, with on-demand viewing surging more than 400% year-on-year globally.

Its current growth is being driven by Gen Zers, Millennials, and Gen Xers in the US, who over-index in the key advertising 18-49 demographic.

But Samsung TV Plus is also casting a wider net beyond the US and is continuing to enter more markets with recent launches in Singapore and the Philippines, and soon in Thailand, thereby expanding its availability to 30 territories worldwide.

102824 Samsung TV Plus Infographic Q4 2024 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users

 

Samsung TV Plus can be accessed exclusively across the Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub lineups. It includes the 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and The Frame TVs.

Samsung has attributed rising streaming subscription costs as one of the reasons that users are migrating to its free content. “As viewers grow wary of rising subscription prices and continue to pour into free alternatives, major publishers and content owners have embraced the opportunities in FAST (free ad-supported TV) and AVOD (advertising-based video on-demand),” the company said in a statement.

Samsung TV IFA 2024 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users

 

In Australia, Netflix, for example, raised its subscription prices this year. The cost of a premium subscription rose from A$22.99 to A$25.99, a standard subscription went from A$16.99 to A$18.99, and a standard subscription with ads climbed from A$6.99 to A$7.99.

According to market research firm Omdia’s data, global FAST services have grown about 20 times over the past five years. The market size is expected to reach A$17.71 billion by 2027.

Samsung TV Plus recorded approximately 5 billion hours of cumulative global viewing time last year, and is expected to exceed 10 billion hours by 2025, according to Kim Yong-su, head of the global service business team of the visual display division at Samsung Electronics.

05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Whatmough 728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
728x90 Iconic Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
728X90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
728x90 yoga pro 7i Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Middleton 728x90px Product Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
QUEEN 728x90 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsung TV Plus Now Has 88 Million Monthly Active Users
Previous Post

Tablet Market Grows 20% As Apple's Share Further Eroded

Call To Boycott Dell & Alienware By Leading PC Tech Journalist

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

‘Notch’ Smartphones To Lose Ground In 2018?
Shaq and Melissa McCarthy Can Now Voice Your Alexa
Sennheiser PMX200 Headphones Review