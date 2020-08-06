Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, which sport a unique, ergonomic and tip-less design that fit in the ear without protruding.

“With Galaxy Buds Live, we have redesigned our Galaxy Buds formfactor with a more iconic look, allowing for a richer and more intuitive audio experience with serious style credentials,” said Garry McGregor, Vice President of Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“Thanks to our partnerships with AKG and Spotify, we are able to provide the perfect combination of sound quality and functionality.”

The Galaxy Buds Live feature a 12mm speaker and bass duct, delivering deep and rich audio.

These TWS earbuds also offer Active Noise Cancellation for open type, and have received UL Verification for cutting background noise by up to 97% in low frequency bands. This allows users to tune out distracting sounds like traffic noise or loud washing machines, whilst still being able to hear important announcements or conversations.

Each earbud has three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit to ensure your voice is clear when taking calls.

Galaxy Buds Live also offer a convenient and connected listening experience, where users can easily switch between compatible devices without having to disconnect and reconnect.

They also feature intuitive touch controls as well as Bixby voice wake-up.

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds were unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, alongside the new Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Watch3. All of these products are designed to work in tandem with each other.

For example, when recording a video on a Galaxy Note20, the Galaxy Buds Live can be used as a wireless microphone for clearer audio – a feature that is likely to prove useful for vloggers and content creators.

These TWS buds offer up to 6 hours of playback, with an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They can also be charged quickly – just 5 minutes of charging gains 1 hour of playtime.

The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Australia from tomorrow (7th August), at a recommended retail price of $319. Consumers will be able to purchase them in three colours: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White.