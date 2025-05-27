Samsung Unveils Credit Card-Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Samsung has revealed breakthrough OLED display technology that measures just 0.6mm thick, approximately the thickness of a credit card, at Computex 2025 in Taipei.

The new “UT One” (Ultra-Thin One) OLED prototype offers significant improvements over traditional OLED displays, being 30% thinner, 30% lighter, and 30% more energy efficient.

Samsung Display expects to begin production of the ultra-thin screens in 2026.

The technology will likely debut in smaller devices first, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, before scaling up to television applications.

Samsung’s current flagship OLED TV, the S95F, measures approximately 11mm thick, making the potential reduction to 0.6mm a substantial advancement.

The UT One display achieves its improved energy efficiency through adaptive refresh rate technology, allowing devices to drop to just 1 Hz when idle, similar to power-saving features in smartphones and smartwatches.

GdaIs0IKyE 20230103091702 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices

This capability could significantly extend battery life in portable devices.

However, the extreme thinness presents design challenges.

At 0.6mm thick, the displays would be too thin to accommodate traditional ports like USB-C or HDMI, potentially driving a shift toward entirely wireless connectivity in future devices.

The ultra-thin design also raises questions about structural durability that Samsung will need to address.

The development represents a significant step in the ongoing trend toward slimmer consumer electronics, following Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge and rumours of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung’s UT One technology joins other recent display innovations, including LG’s transparent TVs and Lenovo’s rollable displays, potentially reshaping the television and device landscape as the technology matures and scales to larger screen sizes.

 

FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
ELX DIG UC3 ApplianceRetailer 728x90 Apr25 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
728X90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Westan 728x90px Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
BEL2535 BPB024 4SQ Banners 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Marshall 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Skullcandy 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Px7 S3 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung Unveils Credit Card Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices
Previous Post

Xiaomi Overtakes Apple in Global Wearables Market

Dyson Unveils World's Slimmest Cordless Vacuum with 38mm Handle in Seoul

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

BlackBerry Key2 Hitting Aussie Shores In August

Facebook Team-Up Car Crash For BMW

Alexa Now Available On Bluesound