Samsung Unveils Credit Card-Thin OLED Display Technology for Future Devices

Samsung has revealed breakthrough OLED display technology that measures just 0.6mm thick, approximately the thickness of a credit card, at Computex 2025 in Taipei.

The new “UT One” (Ultra-Thin One) OLED prototype offers significant improvements over traditional OLED displays, being 30% thinner, 30% lighter, and 30% more energy efficient.

Samsung Display expects to begin production of the ultra-thin screens in 2026.

The technology will likely debut in smaller devices first, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones, before scaling up to television applications.

Samsung’s current flagship OLED TV, the S95F, measures approximately 11mm thick, making the potential reduction to 0.6mm a substantial advancement.

The UT One display achieves its improved energy efficiency through adaptive refresh rate technology, allowing devices to drop to just 1 Hz when idle, similar to power-saving features in smartphones and smartwatches.

This capability could significantly extend battery life in portable devices.

However, the extreme thinness presents design challenges.

At 0.6mm thick, the displays would be too thin to accommodate traditional ports like USB-C or HDMI, potentially driving a shift toward entirely wireless connectivity in future devices.

The ultra-thin design also raises questions about structural durability that Samsung will need to address.

The development represents a significant step in the ongoing trend toward slimmer consumer electronics, following Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge and rumours of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung’s UT One technology joins other recent display innovations, including LG’s transparent TVs and Lenovo’s rollable displays, potentially reshaping the television and device landscape as the technology matures and scales to larger screen sizes.