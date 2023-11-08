Samsung Unveils Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition

Samsung has released a new thicker, and textured premium stylus, the Galaxy S Pen Creator Edition, which it announced during the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets recently.

Available in the U.S. for $99 US, there has not been any mention of rolling out the new pen to Australia, but Samsung just began releasing the pen in markets starting with South Korea, now U.S., and soon it looks like other Western markets are up next.

The S Pen is being marketed as an upgrade on the standard S Pen but is distinguished from its predecessor with its thicker (0.9mm greater in diameter), more textured body for a potentially better grip, an overall weight 10.6g, and is IPX4 water resistant.

Appearance wise, the new S Pen is noticeably similar to Apple products with its pure white with a metallic rear.

Samsung also says that the stylus possesses a better tilt sensitivity for better drawing accuracy.

Like other S Pens, it can be stored and travels easily because the magnetised pen attaches to the Galaxy tablet. No power is needed.

As for the compatibility, the new stylus works on a Galaxy Tab S Series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra and higher and PCs that support the S Pen.

Additionally, it is compatible on a Galaxy Note 10 and above, but not any Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldables.