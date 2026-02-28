Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built-In Privacy Display And Next-Gen Galaxy AI

The Galaxy S26 range, including the S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, is positioned as Samsung’s third-generation AI phone family, with on-device intelligence designed to handle tasks in the background.

The company says the goal is to reduce the number of steps required to complete everyday actions, from searching and scheduling to editing photos and managing calls.

At the top end, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and introduces Samsung’s integrated Privacy Display.

Unlike traditional stick-on privacy filters, the built-in system limits side-angle visibility at a pixel level when activated, while maintaining full viewing quality when off. Users can enable it for specific apps or scenarios, such as entering passwords.

The Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung says CPU, GPU and NPU gains improve multitasking, gaming and always-on AI features. A redesigned vapour chamber and updated thermal materials aim to maintain performance under load, while the 5,000mAh battery supports Super-Fast Charging 3.0.

Camera upgrades remain central. The S26 Ultra includes a 200MP wide sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, dual telephoto lenses and enhanced low-light performance with wider apertures.

Samsung is also introducing APV, a new pro-grade video codec designed for efficient high-quality editing workflows. AI-powered tools such as an upgraded Photo Assist allow users to describe edits in natural language, including changing scenes, restoring objects or adjusting outfits.

Across the range, Galaxy AI features include ‘Now Nudge’ and ‘Now Brief’, which surface contextual suggestions and reminders, as well as deeper integration with Google’s Circle to Search.

An upgraded Bixby sits alongside third-party agents including Gemini and Perplexity, enabling multi-step tasks via voice or a single button press.

On the security front, Samsung is extending post-quantum cryptography protections and bolstering Knox, including enhanced encryption for device transfers and expanded on-device data isolation.

In Australia, pricing starts at $1,549 for the Galaxy S26 (256GB), $1,849 for the Galaxy S26+ (256GB), and $2,199 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB), with higher storage variants priced up to $2,949 for the 1TB Ultra model.