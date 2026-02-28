Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built-In Privacy Display And Next-Gen Galaxy AI

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

The Galaxy S26 range, including the S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra, is positioned as Samsung’s third-generation AI phone family, with on-device intelligence designed to handle tasks in the background.

The company says the goal is to reduce the number of steps required to complete everyday actions, from searching and scheduling to editing photos and managing calls.

At the top end, the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and introduces Samsung’s integrated Privacy Display.

059 GalaxyS26Ultra SkyBlue CloseUp scaled Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI

Unlike traditional stick-on privacy filters, the built-in system limits side-angle visibility at a pixel level when activated, while maintaining full viewing quality when off. Users can enable it for specific apps or scenarios, such as entering passwords.

The Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung says CPU, GPU and NPU gains improve multitasking, gaming and always-on AI features. A redesigned vapour chamber and updated thermal materials aim to maintain performance under load, while the 5,000mAh battery supports Super-Fast Charging 3.0.

Camera upgrades remain central. The S26 Ultra includes a 200MP wide sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, dual telephoto lenses and enhanced low-light performance with wider apertures.

053 GalaxyS26Ultra PhotoAssist2 scaled Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI

Samsung is also introducing APV, a new pro-grade video codec designed for efficient high-quality editing workflows. AI-powered tools such as an upgraded Photo Assist allow users to describe edits in natural language, including changing scenes, restoring objects or adjusting outfits.

Across the range, Galaxy AI features include ‘Now Nudge’ and ‘Now Brief’, which surface contextual suggestions and reminders, as well as deeper integration with Google’s Circle to Search.

An upgraded Bixby sits alongside third-party agents including Gemini and Perplexity, enabling multi-step tasks via voice or a single button press.

On the security front, Samsung is extending post-quantum cryptography protections and bolstering Knox, including enhanced encryption for device transfers and expanded on-device data isolation.

In Australia, pricing starts at $1,549 for the Galaxy S26 (256GB), $1,849 for the Galaxy S26+ (256GB), and $2,199 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB), with higher storage variants priced up to $2,949 for the 1TB Ultra model.

appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
728x90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
251120 SAV leaderboard Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
4Square 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
728 x 90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
CN 728 x 90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
728x90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
FX9 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
728 x 90 px Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
OP 2 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
728x90 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
728x90px 1 Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Samsung Unveils Galaxy S26 Series With Built In Privacy Display And Next Gen Galaxy AI

Previous Post

Belkin Unveils ‘Designed for Samsung’ Accessory Lineup for Galaxy S26

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series And New Galaxy Club Upgrade Program In Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Launches New Range of OLED and AI-Backed Monitors In Australia

REVIEW: Arlo Baby by Netgear, A High-Tech Baby Monitor

Jamo Update Concert 9 Speaker Series

Begin typing your search above and press return to search. Press Esc to cancel.