Samsung Upgrade 2023 TV’s Ahead Of One UI OS Roll Out Next Year

Samsung who last week confirmed a move to a new One UI operating system for their 2025 TVs is set to roll out a new Tizen upgrade to their 2023 models despite the new OS being released next year.

According to sources One UI which is currently available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones is expected to be part of the 2025 Samsung TV range.

Next year’s line-up will be unveiled at CES 2025 in January, with Australian retailers set to be flown to South Korea next month to see the new 2025 offering.

The South Korean Company who despite being the #1 TV brand in Australia is along with LG and Sony facing falling sales according to Harvey Norman management, is set to upgrade Tizen 7.0 to 8.0 on 2023 models a move that will bring owners in line with 2024 model TVs.

The rollout is gradual, with users set to get a refreshed home screen with ‘For You’, ‘Live’ and ‘Apps’ tabs (below the large ad carousel).

Models sold prior to 2023 are not getting the latest update with the last update being a 2022 software update.

Tizen 8.0 includes the new Samsung Daily+ hub as the Company looks to sell more advertising on their TV’s according to Samsung Ads management.

Other new features include a new Game bar which delivers quick access to gaming features, Q-Symphony support enabling wireless connection to the new Music Frame speaker, and expanded integration with the latest Galaxy Watch.Samsung has said in the past that they are committed to upgrading newer Tizen OS-based Smart TVs for up to 7 years.

It will apply to select 2023 models and beyond.

Arch rival LG has only committed to four OS upgrades over five years.

LG has also just started rolling out webOS 24 for its 2023 models as they look to capture an extensive range of data from their TVs which they are selling to third parties and advertising agencies for millions of dollars.

Samsung Tizen OS Updated

Samsung Tizen OS version upgrade from 7 to 8 including open-sources and new features.

Upgrading the web engine from version 94 to 108 in Samsung Tizen OS 8.0

Home Screen

For you tab (personalised recommendations), Live tab and Apps tab have been implemented, allowing easy access to the content and apps you want.

Watch Later

The “Watch Later” feature has been added to the content details screen, enabling users to save preferred content in a Watch Later list and enjoy it conveniently.

Samsung Daily+

A lifestyle service hub that provides useful daily life experiences has been added to the Home screen.

Search

Recently searched content and related content have been implemented as recommendations.

Multi Control

You can control multiple Samsung devices signed in with the same Samsung account using the same keyboard and mouse.

Workout Tracker

By connecting your Galaxy Watch, real-time workout data, including calorie consumption and heart rate, can be monitored. For more details, refer to the guide available on Daily+.

Remote Setting/123/Colour Button

Based on usage history and present circumstances, tailored channel and setting recommendations can be provided

SmartThings

loT cameras can be used through the Smart Things app on mobile devices

Accessibility

The Accessibility Shortcut can rearrange its options according to usage frequency.

Programme guide

The design has been updated to enhance user convenience and “Samsung TV Plus” has been added as a new category.

On-screen keypad

Supported languages have been expanded. The mouse Drag & Drop feature has been enhanced, and when a mobile device is connected, the input pad will be displayed on the mobile screen automatically.

Game Bar

The game bar interface has been changed to the latest design.

Multi View

Zoom in screens on request. When mirroring a mobile device, you can use keyboard and mouse controls.

Daily Board

With Daily Board, you can decorate the screen with beautiful wallpapers and useful widgets – even when the screen is off.

ConnecTime

New features include video calls, messaging, and mobile screen sharing for TV and mobile.

Security update

Enhanced data protection measures have been implemented (Samsung account sign-in required.

Q-Symphony

Wi-Fi Speaker Surround Setup has been upgraded to Q-Symphony, enabling connection to the Music Frame.

Notice of change in supported apps

Certain apps may not be compatible with Samsung Tizen OS 8.0. Check compatibility with app providers before upgrading your device.