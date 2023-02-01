Samsung Upgrades Bespoke Refrigerator With Personal Design Feature

Samsung’s first-ever Bespoke refrigerator can now be fitted with personal design touches as well as generative AI art for a “one-of-a-kind” look.

My BeSpoke lets you design your fridge panels on the Samsung website.

Their custom printed panels are available for $425 per panel, with delivery to your home in approximately eight weeks.

To celebrate the possibilities of MyBespoke, Samsung also partnered with generative artist, Matt Jacobson, to create 100 unique generative art prints designed for the refrigerators.

The Generative Art Collection uses four popular Bespoke colors as a foundation, including White Glass, Navy Steel, Morning Blue and Emerald Green. The digital art collection complements those colors with inspiration from nature.

Jacobson uses computer code as his paintbrush to share the unexpected artistry of algorithms with a new audience.

The collection is available for a limited time and free to download from January 31 – February 13, 2023.

“Our Bespoke appliances offers entirely new ways for people to express their personal style, and we’re thrilled to see our customers embrace this emerging home design trend in personalization,” said Shane Higby, Head of Home Appliance Business, Samsung Electronics America.

“With the availability of MyBespoke, we’re inspiring our customers to express their creativity in ways never before offered in the home appliance category.”