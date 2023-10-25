Samsung Week Starts, One UI 6 Coming Soon

A beta program has been running for Samsung’s Android 14 based One UI 6, and reports are suggesting the stable version could be released by next week.

A Samsung Members community moderator said this is the last week for the One UI 6 beta program, and no more beta releases are expected.

One final inspection is being carried out of all One UI 6 betas, and a new beta firmware will be released only if there are issues to fix before rolling out the stable version.

It was also reported there isn’t a proper schedule for the release, however, the beta program is expected to end this week, with the stable rollout to start next week along with the October 2023 Android security patch.

