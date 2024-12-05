Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Samsung will reportedly unveil the latest on its XR (Extended reality) Glasses early next year, but there will be no prototype for the industry to fiddle about with.

A Yonhap News story out of Korea suggests the device will be revealed at the Galaxy S25 Unpack event via a “video or image”.

“Unlike Apple’s previously released mixed reality (MR) headset ‘Vision Pro’, the device is expected to have the shape of regular glasses or sunglasses and weigh around 50g,” it reported.

“It is expected to be equipped with payment functions, gesture recognition functions, and facial recognition functions utilising artificial intelligence.”

 

Screen Shot 2024 12 05 at 1.02.30 pm Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped

Qualcomm – which is working on the product with Samsung and Google – describes XR as “an umbrella term encapsulating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between”.

At the Z Fold6 and Flip6 Unpacked event in Paris during the Olympics Samsung’s Noh Tae-moon said the company would unleash XR within about 12 months.

Screen Shot 2024 12 05 at 1.29.06 pm Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped

Yonhap expects “the related [XR] ecosystem would be created first before releasing the device. As the XR platform is software, it is likely to be released in the form of an operating system (OS) update”.

The site’s sources say the physical product will be launched around Q325.

denon perl white 728x90 1 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
728x90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Westan 728x90px Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Haier 728x90 1 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px scaled Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
728x90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
728 x 90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
728x90 we see oled CN Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped
Previous Post

MSI Unveils New Gaming Monitor With 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1

Forget About New TV Or Audio Sony Plans To Use CES To Reveal New EV Car

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG V30 Announcement Set for August 31
Panasonic Goes Big On Smart Air Conditioners
Nvidia Pushes For Thinner Gaming Laptops