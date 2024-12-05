Samsung XR Glasses: Q3 2025 Launch Tipped

Samsung will reportedly unveil the latest on its XR (Extended reality) Glasses early next year, but there will be no prototype for the industry to fiddle about with.

A Yonhap News story out of Korea suggests the device will be revealed at the Galaxy S25 Unpack event via a “video or image”.

“Unlike Apple’s previously released mixed reality (MR) headset ‘Vision Pro’, the device is expected to have the shape of regular glasses or sunglasses and weigh around 50g,” it reported.

“It is expected to be equipped with payment functions, gesture recognition functions, and facial recognition functions utilising artificial intelligence.”

Qualcomm – which is working on the product with Samsung and Google – describes XR as “an umbrella term encapsulating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between”.

At the Z Fold6 and Flip6 Unpacked event in Paris during the Olympics Samsung’s Noh Tae-moon said the company would unleash XR within about 12 months.

Yonhap expects “the related [XR] ecosystem would be created first before releasing the device. As the XR platform is software, it is likely to be released in the form of an operating system (OS) update”.

The site’s sources say the physical product will be launched around Q325.