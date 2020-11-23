Samsung’s premium $11,000 4K laser projector has arrived in Australia only a few months after it was debuted to the global market.

Named The Premiere, the 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector comes in two models: the 120-inch and 130-inch.

The shorter model, The Premiere LSP7T, is a single laser projector while the LSP9T has triple laser technology.

Samsung says the LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector, which casts a peak brightness of up to 2800 ANSI lumens.

At $10,999, The Premiere LSP9T has two built-in woofers, two tweeters and Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology.

It is also equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV hub and a TV tuner, plus has Bixby and Amazon Alexa built in.

The LSP7T projects 2200 lumens of brightness and retails for $5,999.

Both models support something called Filmmaker Mode, which the Korean company says is the first of its kind for a projector and helps remove motion smoothing and post-processing treatments.

Samsung recommends The Premiere products be paired with a CLR projection screen from Elite Screens.

“It’s no secret that Australians want the ultimate in-home entertainment and big screen experience. The Premiere offers a massive 130-inchesof 4K picture quality from its innovative ultra-short throw triple laser projection technology, recreating the experience of the movies at home. With its compact design and big sound, if you’re looking for a truly cinematic experience this is the ideal projector for your theatre or living room,” said Hass Mahdi, Director of AV, Samsung Australia.

“We’re committed to providing Australians with a rich and diverse portfolio of AV products that meet the changing tastes and experiences of households – we’re excited to revolutionise the projector category with The Premiere.”

The Premiere is available in Australia from today at leading retailers and online at www.samsung.com.au.