Samsung’s 2025 OLED TVs Get G-Sync Certification for Smoother Gaming

Samsung has officially announced that its 2025 OLED TV lineup, led by the flagship S95F, is now certified as NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, enabling smoother, tear-free gaming for PC users.

The move puts Samsung in direct competition with LG in the premium gaming TV market.

The certification means Samsung’s new OLEDs can now synchronise refresh rates with compatible NVIDIA GPUs, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a more responsive experience.

This is a major upgrade for PC gamers using Samsung TVs, especially when combined with Motion Xcelerator technology supporting up to 165Hz refresh rates.

The G-Sync certification – a first for Samsung OLEDs – begins with the 4K QD-OLED S95F (available in 55”, 65” and 77” sizes), followed by the S90F and S85F models. Prices are expected to range from around A$4,900 for the 55” S95F up to A$9,500 for the 77” variant.

The TVs also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDMI 2.1’s Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Samsung’s Gaming Hub – providing quick access to services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

However, G-Sync and VRR are currently limited to physical connections, not cloud gaming.

A standout feature this year is AI Auto Game Mode, which uses real-time scene analysis to optimise picture and sound based on game type – removing the need for manual tweaks. Gamers can also quickly adjust settings using the updated on-screen Game Bar.

While LG still holds the edge with support for Dolby Vision Gaming at 4K/120Hz – especially relevant for Xbox Series X users – Samsung’s 2025 OLEDs are now a solid choice for PC gamers seeking high refresh rates and certified G-Sync performance.

With this move, Samsung has firmly planted its flag in the high-end gaming TV space, and LG should be paying attention.

