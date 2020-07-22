Samsung SDS has unveiled the new A30 Smart Lock, which will be available in Australia from 27th July exclusively at Bunnings.

The A30 Smart Lock (RRP: $569) offers locking verification, via fingerprint, the dedicated Samsung Smart Lock app or a PIN.

As the A30 has Wi-Fi connectivity, users can set scheduled or one-off PINs so that other people can enter your home when you’re away, such as guests or tradies. This would also be an ideal lock for those running short-term holiday rentals or an Airbnb.

Under the Auto Lock mode, users can opt to have the door automatically lock after 10 to 120 seconds, a particularly useful feature for family households.

Nearly half of Australians in research commissioned by Samsung SDS stated that kids accidentally leaving doors unlocked was the main home security concern related to children.

“The A30 Smart Lock is the next step in creating a truly connected smart home that compliments the needs of busy Australian families. We know that people are looking for tech solutions that offer real value, solve real problems and make everyday life a bit easier. The A30 gives people one less thing to worry about,” said Daniel Kim, Global Marketing Manager, Samsung SDS.

This smart lock also has a range of built-in safety and privacy features. For example, users can select ‘Away mode’ when they’re on holidays or away for long periods. This will send you an alert on the app when someone tries to open the door from the inside and will trigger an alarm sound.

Randomizer mode prevents people from guessing your code by any fingerprint marks left on the touchscreen keypad by sending a new code to your app.

Lockout mode disables the keypad for three minutes when more than five failed authentication attempts are made, while Privacy mode prevents your door from being unlocked from the outside.

The A30 integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for voice control too.

A key feature of the A30 Smart Lock is that it’s as easy to install as a traditional door lock. Samsung also provides a voice-guided set-up and an installation guide video.

At the briefing yesterday, Samsung stated that it had sent the A30 Smart Lock to be trialled at 20 different homes in Australia, and the longest time it took for anyone to install it was 30 minutes.