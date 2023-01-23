Samsung’s Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor Doubles As A Smart TV

Samsung Electronics has today released the Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor in Australia, with a 240Hz refresh rate and smart TV features.

Available in both 27- and 32-inch models, the Samsung Odyssey G6 was first unveiled at CES 2023 earlier this month.

The 1000R curved monitor boasts QHD resolution and a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (GtG), and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung Odyssey G6 Product 5 Samsungs Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor Doubles As A Smart TV

The Odyssey G6 features the Game Bar, which lets gamers check and control game settings such as FPS or HDR, modify response time or screen ratio, as well as the game picture mode without interrupting play.

Screen ratios can extend from 16.9 to an ultra-wide 21.9 game view, and a a high-sensitivity Far Field Voice microphone helps you control the action.

Users can wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC, use Samsung DeX or AirPlay 2 to mirror their screen use, and interact with Bixby even when the monitor is turned off.

“As seen at CES, our 2023 Odyssey Gaming Monitor range focuses on delivering exceptional speed and image quality with a range of innovative features that now means you can game, work and watch from an all-in-one Monitor display,” said Phil Gaut, Senior Director of Display and Brand Memory Samsung Australia.

“In combining game-winning features with Smart TV options, the Odyssey G6 is a one-stop gaming monitor that personalises home entertainment experiences without compromising on the gaming performance that Odyssey is known for.”

Odyssey G6 Smart Experience Samsungs Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor Doubles As A Smart TV

The Odyssey G6 (G65B) is currently available in 27 and 32-inch display options, with an RRP of A$949.00 and A$1,099.00, respectively.

