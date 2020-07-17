Lost your password?


Samsung Electronics Australia has announced that its premium line of stunning, curved gaming monitors – the Odyssey G7 and G9 – will go on sale in Australia on 3rd August.

Pre-orders for the Odyssey G9 will start from the 17th July through Harvey Norman and for the Odyssey G7 from the 20th July through Mwave Scorptec, PC Case Gear, PLE Computers, Computer Alliance, Centrecom, and Online Centre.

The Odyssey is the world’s first 1000R gaming monitor, offering gamers an incredibly deep and immersive field of view. In addition, the 1000R curvature also allows for a more comfortable viewing experience, as it surrounds the user’s field of vision, reducing eye strain.

With a 240Hz refresh rate and QLED vivid display, the Odyssey range delivers a rapid, 1ms response time for fast-paced games.

Samsung Odyssey Reveal Lifestyle 1 Samsung’s Curved Gaming Odyssey Monitors Launch In Oz

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

The Odyssey range includes the G9 model (RRP: $2,799) with a 49-inch display, and the G7 in 32 inches (RRP: $1,099) and 27 inches (RRP: $999).

“The demands of gamers are more complex and refined than ever before, between the monitor and the PC, gamers are seeking precision and control as well as a beautiful design for their set-up,” said Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia.

“The Samsung Odyssey line-up completely challenges the traditional gaming experience by bringing together the key elements of next-level game play: comfortable curvature, immersive interaction and perfect picture quality.”

Samsung Odyssey Reveal G7 1 Samsung’s Curved Gaming Odyssey Monitors Launch In Oz

Samsung Odyssey G7

