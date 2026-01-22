Samsung’s First Magnetic Qi2 Power Bank Leaks Ahead of Galaxy S26 Launch

Samsung appears set to enter the magnetic power bank race, with leaks revealing what looks to be the company’s first Qi2-compatible wireless battery pack, likely launching alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

The accessory has surfaced in certification listings and leaked renders, pointing to a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank designed to snap onto the back of upcoming Galaxy phones.

Qi2 is the next-generation wireless charging standard that adds magnetic alignment – similar in concept to Apple’s MagSafe – promising more reliable and efficient wireless charging without fiddly positioning.

According to the leaks, Samsung’s new power bank will deliver up to 15W of power wirelessly via Qi2, while also supporting wired charging over USB-C at up to 20W using USB-PD or Qualcomm Quick Charge. The power bank itself is said to recharge at up to 25W, keeping downtime to a minimum.

Design-wise, Samsung seems to have taken a more thoughtful approach than many third-party magnetic batteries. Renders show a slim, rectangular body with rounded edges, a visible magnetic ring, LED battery indicators, and a side button. There’s also a fold-out kickstand.

Most notably, the top section of the battery pack is cut out to accommodate the Galaxy S26’s large camera bump. This is a practical fix to a long-standing issue with magnetic battery packs on Samsung phones, where the camera housing can push accessories out of alignment or even block part of the lens.

The timing is also telling. While the Galaxy S25 series only supports ‘Qi2 Ready’ cases (without built-in magnets), the Galaxy S26 lineup is widely expected to be Samsung’s first with native Qi2 magnetic support built into the phones themselves.

If the leaks are accurate, Samsung could unveil the Qi2 power bank alongside the Galaxy S26 family as soon as next month, marking a major step forward for magnetic wireless charging on Android.