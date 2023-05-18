Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro Gain Hard of Hearing Enhancements

Samsung has updated the Galaxy Buds2 Pro to include enhanced ambient sound volume for people who are hard of hearing.

The settings are tucked in the Ambient Sound feature, which will now offer five different types of amplification, “providing the benefit of improved hearing to even more users”, according to Samsung.

This isn’t just a gimmicky feature; the University of Iowa’s Hearing Aid and Aging Research Laboratory did rigorous testing on the buds and concluded the new ambient settings “significantly improved speech perception in those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss”.

Not surprisingly, Samsung’s own ‘Samsung Medical Centre’ was also in favour of the feature, finding the Galaxy Buds2 Pro “could be an effective tool to help those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to better communicate in a quiet place.”

With the update, you can use different Ambient Sound levels for the left and right earbud, allowing you to fine-tune it based on your own hearing loss. The ‘tone range’ can be shifted from ‘soft’ to ‘clear’ across five levels, too.