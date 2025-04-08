Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge, teased earlier this year as an ultra-slim addition to the S25 lineup, may be in jeopardy due to significant technical challenges.

Although the company showcased the device at MWC 2025, recent reports suggest the launch could be delayed, or scrapped altogether.

Initially rumoured for an April 2025 debut, multiple leakers including Max Jambor and Ice Universe now suggest the launch has been pushed to May or June.

While South Korean outlet ET News attributes the delay to political timing, citing the impeachment trial of President Yoon Seok Yeol, new claims point to deeper manufacturing issues.

galaxy s25 edge renders img1 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles

A report from WinFuture, citing insider sources, reveals that technical reasons are at the heart of the delay, with additional testing now required.

The exact nature of the problem remains unclear, but the phone’s ultra-thin design is suspected to be the primary cause, likely complicating internal hardware configuration.

Famed leaker Roland Quandt suggests it’s “questionable” whether Samsung will release the device at all.

This development comes as rival Apple reportedly remains on track to launch its own slimline model, the iPhone 17 Air, in September 2025.

If Samsung fails to resolve the issues promptly, the S25 Edge could be shelved to avoid quality concerns, something the company is keen to prevent after past controversies like the Galaxy Note 7.

denon perl white 728x90 1 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Westan 728x90px Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Litheaudio 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Haier 728x90 1 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
hitachi banner 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles
Previous Post

Motorola Launches moto g35 5G: Affordable Powerhouse with Premium Features

REVIEW: Big Cygnett 148W High Powered Laptop Power Bank Delivers Multiple Options

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New Crowdfunded Smart Hi-Fi Player Trumps The Competition

TCL's Whitegoods Are The Goods

First Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Unveiled By Acer