Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge Facing Possible Cancellation Due to Technical Hurdles

Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge, teased earlier this year as an ultra-slim addition to the S25 lineup, may be in jeopardy due to significant technical challenges.

Although the company showcased the device at MWC 2025, recent reports suggest the launch could be delayed, or scrapped altogether.

Initially rumoured for an April 2025 debut, multiple leakers including Max Jambor and Ice Universe now suggest the launch has been pushed to May or June.

While South Korean outlet ET News attributes the delay to political timing, citing the impeachment trial of President Yoon Seok Yeol, new claims point to deeper manufacturing issues.

A report from WinFuture, citing insider sources, reveals that technical reasons are at the heart of the delay, with additional testing now required.

The exact nature of the problem remains unclear, but the phone’s ultra-thin design is suspected to be the primary cause, likely complicating internal hardware configuration.

Famed leaker Roland Quandt suggests it’s “questionable” whether Samsung will release the device at all.

This development comes as rival Apple reportedly remains on track to launch its own slimline model, the iPhone 17 Air, in September 2025.

If Samsung fails to resolve the issues promptly, the S25 Edge could be shelved to avoid quality concerns, something the company is keen to prevent after past controversies like the Galaxy Note 7.