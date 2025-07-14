Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped To Use Sony’s New 200MP Camera Sensor

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a major camera upgrade, with leaks suggesting it could ditch its in-house ISOCELL sensor.

Instead it may use a new 200MP Sony sensor, reportedly one of the largest ever in a Galaxy phone.

According to Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, the S26 Ultra is being tested with a 1/1.1-inch Sony CMOS sensor, a sizeable jump from the 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HP2 found in the last three Ultra models.

If accurate, it would also be Sony’s first 200MP smartphone sensor.

A larger sensor allows for better light capture, improving sharpness, colour accuracy, and low-light performance, which are all areas where Samsung has recently lagged behind rivals like Xiaomi and Vivo who already use large Sony sensors in their flagships.

galaxy s25 features kv Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped To Use Sony’s New 200MP Camera Sensor

This potential shift marks a notable strategy change for Samsung, which has traditionally relied on software and AI enhancements to compensate for smaller sensors.

However, sources warn the upgrade is not locked in.

Some reports suggest the Sony sensor may not be ready in time and could debut in the Galaxy S27 Ultra instead. Samsung may stick with ISOCELL for another cycle.

Other expected changes for the S26 Ultra include minor upgrades to the 3x telephoto lens and an updated lens setup for the main camera. The 5x periscope and ultra-wide cameras are likely to remain at 50MP.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in early 2026.

Until then camera details remain speculative, but if Samsung makes the switch it could signal one of the biggest leaps in the Galaxy S series’ camera history.

