Samsung’s Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Samsung have made a major move in the health and fitness world.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic will be the first smartwatches to provide both electrocardiogram readings and blood pressure monitoring in Australia.

The Samsung Health Monitor application will be available from Friday, September 10 and has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. In addition, the ECG monitor on these watches is now officially registered as a medical device with the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

The ECG monitor will allow users to take reading which will displaying their heart rhythm as either atrial fibrillation (AFib) or sinus rhythm.

%name Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors

“We know that Australians want access to the very best in health technology to not only allow them to keep track of their fitness goals, but critically, to be aware of their general health and wellbeing,” explains Mark Hodgson, Head of Content and Services, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“We believe our Galaxy Watch and Samsung Health Monitor App offer a comprehensive and importantly, an accessible solution to help millions of Australians to help them improve and maintain their general health and wellbeing.”

In the coming months, the Samsung Health Monitor app will also become available on the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch Active2.

 

 

728 x 90 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
728x90 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
728x90 7 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
728x90 Leaderboard Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
728x90 5 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
728 x 90 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
TWS Ear in 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Samsungs Galaxy Watches To Provide ECGs And Blood Monitors
Previous Post

Google's Pixel 5a Won't Be Available In Australia

Samsung Galaxy A52 Now Comes In A Mint Green

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple TV Comes To Chromecast
in 'Google'
Snapchat Revives Smart Glasses After First Flop
in 'News'
Samsung To Roll Out QD Quantum Dot TV's Early In 2021
in 'Samsung'