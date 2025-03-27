Samsung’s Latest Galaxy A Series Now Available in Australia

Starting today, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A series smartphones – the A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G – are available for purchase across Australia.

The new devices strengthen Samsung’s presence in the value smartphone market, offering top-tier features at more accessible prices. The phones come with improved design, performance, and One UI 7 right out of the box.

Additionally, they boast ‘Awesome Intelligence’ AI features, while consumers can also expect six years of operating and security updates, robust privacy protections, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life.

Samsung Mobile MWC 2025 Galaxy A 56 5G A 36 5G Awesome Intelligence Review main1 Samsung’s Latest Galaxy A Series Now Available in Australia

Channel News recently reviewed the Galaxy A56 5G and gave it a solid 4/5 rating, praising its vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, AI-powered features, and long-term software support.

However, we noted some downsides, such as the lack of a microSD slot for expandable storage and no wireless charging, which competitors offer at this price.

For those seeking a future-proof device with Samsung’s reliability, the A56 5G remains a strong contender in the mid-range market.

Pricing and Availability:

  • Galaxy A56 5G (128GB) – $699 (Awesome Olive and Awesome Graphite)
  • Galaxy A36 5G – $549 (Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender)
  • Galaxy A26 5G – $499 (Black)
  • The A56 5G (256GB) will be available soon for $799 from select channels like Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and JB Hi-Fi.
