Samsung’s Massive 55-Inch Gaming Monitor Will Cost You $4.5K

After turning heads around the globe when it was first revealed earlier this year, Samsung has announced that its Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming monitor will be available in Australia from today at a mere $4,499 which is a lot of coin

Samsung’s new gaming monitor is the ultimate entertainment screen, boasting a crisp picture, rapid-fire response and the ability to turn into a Smart TV when connected to Wi-Fi, all across a 55-inch curved display.

“We are excited to bring this unique screen to our shores to give local gamers access to a new standard of immersive gaming and a winning edge every time they play,” says Senior Director of Display & Brand Memory for Samsung Australia, Phil Gaut.

“The Odyssey Ark brings together cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound, and an incredibly flexible interface that enables gamers to compete, socialize, and multitask during game play without missing a beat. When it’s time to hang up their headphones, gamers have access to a premium Smart TV entertainment and lifestyle experience all in one epic monitor.”

The Odyssey Ark brings gaming to the next level with a world-first 55-inch screen that sports a 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and miniscule 1ms GtG response time, giving gamers the perfect platform for both a competitive edge and unrivaled immersion.

The new monitor sports a massive 1000R curvature, which alongside it’s massive stature, completely encapsulates the user within the screen, filling their peripheral vision and pulling them into the world of their choice.

The Odyssey Ark is much more than a gigantic gaming monitor. Samsung has fitted the new screen with ‘Cockpit Mode’, allowing the screen to rotate to a vertical position that creates a new immersive experience, ideal for those playing flight simulators or similar titles.

With a screen size the equivalent of three 27-inch monitors, Cockpit Mode also unlocks a the ultimate in multitasking potential, allowing users to view three monitors in one.

As an industry leader in display technology, Samsung has brought its Quantum Matrix technology to the new display, making use of Quantum Mini LEDs, which alongside 14-bit processing, a million-to-one static contrast ratio and 16,384 black levels, delivers ultra-vibrant and realistic colour and detail.

For tailoring visuals to your specific needs, the Odyssey Ark features the Ark Dial – a solar-powered controller that allows you to enable settings quickly such as Flex Move Screen, which allows screen size adjusting, Multi-View, Game Bar and more.

Finally, the monitor’s ‘Sound Dome Technology’ enhances the audio-visual experience with AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos. Audio is delivered via four speakers, each on a corner of the monitor, as well as two subwoofers, creating a 60W, 2.2.2 channel system that delivers the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming soundbar or screen.

The Odyssey Ark will be available for purchase from October 24th for RRP $4,449 on the Samsung Online Store and Harvey Norman. Those interested can preorder the new monitor from today until the 23rd of October.

Those who pre-order via the Samsung Online store are eligible to receive both a Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Gaming Chair, featuring a limited edition Odyssey Magnetic Head Pillow (priced at $759) as well as a Samsung 980 PRO NVMe SSD1TB (priced at $235).