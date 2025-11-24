Samsung’s New Exclusive CES Event Set To Be A “Game Changer” Claim Observers

Samsung Electronics has appointed a new CEO to lead its consumer electronics and mobile operations as the company targets fresh opportunities, including expansion into B2B markets as well as a whole new approach to marketing the Company at CES.

President Roh Tae-moon, who has served as acting head of the Device eXperience (DX) division for the past eight months, will formally introduce several new products at CES following his promotion.

His presentation will mark Samsung’s bold shift away from the main CES show floor to a larger, more exclusive exhibition space at the Wynn and Encore hotels.

The move is expected to save Samsung millions of dollars, with the company’s new showcase set to operate on an invitation-only basis. wynn las vegas 1 Samsungs New Exclusive CES Event Set To Be A Game Changer Claim Observers

Samsung is also dramatically expanding its footprint.

The company plans to increase its pavilion size from 3,368 m² at CES 2025 to 4,628 m² for CES 2026, making it the single largest exhibitor at the event.

For the first time, Samsung will house its TV and display technologies, home appliances, and smart-ecosystem products within a single unified “immersive” pavilion.

By shifting to the Wynn/Encore, Samsung is signalling to media organisations—including ChannelNews—that visitors can expect a far more premium, curated, and brand-driven experience.

The company wants to showcase a cohesive “smart living” ecosystem rather than isolated product categories, a departure from its 2025 exhibit which lacked depth in some areas.

BO TV Vs Samsung Frame 3 Samsungs New Exclusive CES Event Set To Be A Game Changer Claim Observers
New Samsung Canva Frame Tipped To Be Shown At CES

One Samsung executive told ChannelNews that the controlled environment will “get rid of the tyre kickers,” ensuring priority access for key partners and media.

Analysts say the strategy is smart and could prompt other major brands to adopt similar hotel-based exhibition formats. A hotel venue allows for immersive zones, controlled visitor flows, premium hospitality, and purpose-built brand theatres—advantages that are difficult to achieve on a crowded CES show floor.CES Booth at a Glance main2 Samsungs New Exclusive CES Event Set To Be A Game Changer Claim Observers

ChannelNews understands there will be a strong emphasis on TVs and home appliances rather than mobile devices at the upcoming CES event. Display innovations are expected to include ultra-large OLED and QLED models, MicroLED panels, and new form-factor TVs featuring exposed under-panel speakers for a more immersive home-theatre experience.

Samsung will also highlight how its appliances—refrigerators, washers, ovens and more—integrate into its broader ecosystem through AI, smart controls, and cross-device connectivity. Visitors can expect realistic room-set environments rather than traditional product aisles.

Samsung Restructures Leadership

On Friday, Samsung reinstated its dual-CEO management system, a move analysts view as a significant structural shift designed to strengthen stability and leadership amid global tech-market volatility.

President Roh Tae-moon has been appointed formal CEO of the DX division, leading all consumer electronics and mobile operations. He will serve alongside Vice Chair Jun Young-hyun, who continues as CEO of the Device Solutions (DS) division overseeing Samsung’s memory semiconductor business.Samsung press 2025 Samsungs New Exclusive CES Event Set To Be A Game Changer Claim Observers

This dual-track leadership model aims to balance operational stability with long-term strategic focus across Samsung’s core business units.

Samsung also promoted Yoon Jang-hyun to president, naming him Chief Technology Officer of the DX division and head of Samsung Research. Yoon, formerly CEO of Samsung Venture Investment, has led major investments in AI, robotics, biotechnology, and semiconductors. His appointment is expected to boost synergies between Samsung’s consumer businesses—mobile, TV, and appliances—and emerging technologies.

Earlier this year, Samsung made two notable off-cycle promotions:

Choi Won-joon was elevated to president and Chief Operating Officer of the MX division in March.

In April, renowned design leader Mauro Porcini was appointed president and Chief Design Officer of the DX division.

