Samsung’s New Galaxy Watches More Powerful Than Ever

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Watch 4 range, powered by the new WearOS developed in concert with Google, has finally been revealed after months of leaks and rumours.

Revealed at last night’s Galaxy Unpacked event after months of speculation and leaks, the series comprises two watches: the Galaxy Watch 4 (first two images), which features a “modern, minimalist” design, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (second two images), which brings back the popular rotating bezel from earlier models.

Each is powered by Samsung’s new 5nm Exynos W920 processor, which the manufacturer says is 20 per cent faster than previous models; the watches also include 50 per cent more RAM as well as GPU speeds ten times faster than previous generations, Samsung says. The display has also been upped to a 450×450 resolution, and the watches have 16GB of storage space built in.

The range runs the new version of WearOS, developed jointly by Samsung and Google, with the One UI Watch interface fashioned after Samsung’s Tizen OS from previous models. This means the watches can run Samsung services such as Samsung Pay and SmartThings alongside Google services such as Maps; additionally, the platform makes for more seamless communication with Galaxy phones and buds.

According to Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia, the Galaxy Watch 4 and 4 Classic have been revamped “inside and out”.

“The two distinct fashion-forward designs have been beautifully crafted with everything you need to look and feel your best.

“Featuring a new operating system developed jointly with Google, we know these watches offer the most seamless Galaxy experience to-date across our ecosystem of devices,” he said.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series will launch in Australia on September 10. The Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, and start at $399 for Bluetooth and $499 for LTE, while the Watch 4 Classic will be available in 42mm and 46mm starting at $549 for Bluetooth and $649 for LTE.