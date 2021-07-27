Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 12 promises to reveal details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but fine print of Samsung Australia’s pre-order page reveals the phones will hit shelves on September 10.

As part of a promotion, Samsung Australia is promising a free two-year Samsung Care+ package, worth $399, if they pre-order.

The fine print notes the pre-order period as being from August 12 until September 9, which suggests a September 10 release date.

Oops!

%name Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz

Samsung’s President & Head of Mobile Communications, Dr. TM Roh, said the success of this new generation of Galaxy Z phones will be about “collaboration with trusted industry partners.”

“For our third generation of Galaxy Z phones, we have lined up even more partner apps that make the most of the versatile fold-out format,” Roh explains.

“From hands-free optimised video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimised experiences.”

 

 

HAR0532 SHCHnews PBOX 728x90 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
728x90 5 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
728 x 90 1 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
ARL0385 Arlo Ultra 2 Olympic Banner 728x90 V1B scaled Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Samsungs New Galaxy Z Phones Out Sept 10 In Oz
Previous Post

Netflix Planning Live-Action Pokémon Series

Steam Deck Will Run “Entire Steam Library” At 30+ FPS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Rolls Out New Portable Speaker
in 'News'
Nine Entertainment Stan Pays Over $100M For Short Term NBC Universal Deal
in 'Content & Downloads'
Lenovo Reveal New Laptops & VR Range
in 'News'